Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
After a fairly dry week, wet weather has returned for the first half of our day today. Now we can look ahead to a beautiful Saturday.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
The wet weather will come to an end in all areas by lunchtime or shortly after, with southwestern and western zones near US-127 ending the earliest as the rain pulls off to the northeast.
Once the rain is gone, temperatures will warm up into the 40s and 50s later on this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies expected to hang tough through the evening.
Overnight, expect a few more breaks in the clouds. We also have the chance for some areas of fog developing late tonight into Saturday morning. Low temperatures will stay mild in the middle 30s to around 40 degrees.
Saturday & Sunday
This weekend looks great on Saturday with some sunshine. While we may not get rid of clouds entirely, we should see at least partly cloudy skies.
High temperatures will respond nicely, jumping well into the 50s and lower 60s for Saturday afternoon. Winds should be light Saturday out of the south.
Sunday's odds for rain are a bit intimidating on the 7-Day forecast, but don't let that be an indicator for the entire day.
The best rain chances will be during the second half of the day, arriving mainly in the evening hours. While we're starting to see some consistency with that timing, we'll keep our eyes on it.
With the later arrival of rain on Sunday, temperatures should be able to reach the lower and middle 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the entire day.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
