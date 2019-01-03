Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope the second half is just as nice.
Snow and freezing drizzle caused some problems on the afternoon and evening drives on Wednesday, and the threat for slick roads remains this morning. A few extra minutes also wouldn't be a bad idea for your commute, or at the very least to scrape or brush the car as you head out the door.
Today & Tonight
Thankfully, the wet weather will come to an end for a few days, so we just need to make it through the morning commute and things should improve as the day goes along.
Temperatures out the door are in the middle and upper 20s, so well above our normal morning temperatures for the start of January. Later this afternoon we'll be a touch above normal as well, with highs in the lower and middle 30s.
Despite staying dry, clouds will remain stubborn once again today, especially early. We may see a few peeks of sun before the very end of the daylight period, but better opportunities for sun will hold off until tomorrow.
A breezy southwesterly wind around 10-20 miles per hour today will continue overnight, allowing us to stay mild on Friday morning. Expect lows to fall only into the upper 20s and low 30s tonight.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
