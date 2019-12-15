Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it to the weekend.
Despite a few isolated snow showers this morning, conditions should be too bad to end out the weekend! Just a bit chilly.
Check out the forecast!
Today & Tonight
We carry the chance for a few lingering lake effect snow showers into the morning and early afternoon hours.
Remember that lake effect snow showers can reduced visibility very quick. However the duration of time is fairly short.
A few breaks in the clouds will be possible into the second half of the day allowing in a few rays of sun.
Highs will be cooler behind a cold front, around 30 for most.
We carry partly to mostly cloudy skies into this evening and overnight tonight.
Lows will be near 20. Dropping to the teens for a select few.
Monday
Clouds will looks to hold steady out ahead of the next approaching system to the south.
Most of the snow from the system moving throughout the Ohio river valley will look to stay south of Mid-Michigan. We just look to receive some northern clouds from the system.
A stray snow shower or two farther south along I-69 looks to be the worst of it. Most look to stay dry for the whole day.
Temperatures look to reach back into the low to mid 30s.
Temperatures look to reach back into the low to mid 30s.
