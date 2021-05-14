Warm weather will continue this weekend, but we'll need to be on the lookout for some additional showers!
Tonight
No frost to worry about tonight! Any hints of shower activity this evening will come to a quick end as we close in on sunset, leaving us with partly cloudy skies for the overnight period. With high pressure now sitting southeast of us over Ohio, light WSW winds will kick in at around 4-8 mph.
The scattered clouds, combined with the milder fetch of wind will help to limit the overnight temperature drop to the middle and upper 40s.
Saturday
High pressure will slide east over Pennsylvania on Saturday, holding onto enough control over our weather to keep things pleasant. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with the chance again for a few spotty showers in the afternoon. Highs will remain warm in the low 70s, with southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph. If you have outdoor plans, keep them, but keep a watchful eye on the skies for any passing showers.
Clouds will begin to build on Saturday night as a disturbance over the Plains begins to build east toward the Great Lakes. The chance for a few showers will also continue overnight, but activity will remain light. Lows Saturday night will settle into the middle and upper 40s.
Sunday
The second half of the weekend will be a bit cloudier thanks to the passing disturbance, along with a greater likelihood of scattered showers. Still, the day is not expected to be a washout and conditions will remain warm. highs on Sunday will climb into the low 70s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
