Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope that your weekend is going great so far.
Staying very warm and humid for the next several days will be the main story. Low-end shower and storm chances will carry for the rest of the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight
Partly cloudy skies can be expected as we enter the later evening and overnight hours. This will all be along a passing weak cold front moving east into Sunday morning.
While on the low-end, an isolated shower or thunderstorm may fire up. The best chance for rain mainly lies during the overnight. We'll have isolated thunderstorms, but not everyone will see rain tonight due to the smaller coverage expected of any shower and storm development.
With that said, expect plenty of dry time going into the overnight hours with mild temperatures. Overnight lows will settle into the middle and upper 60s. Like earlier this morning, be aware of some low-lying areas with patchy fog into Sunday morning.
Sunday
Any development of showers or storms from the overnight hours may linger into the morning on Sunday, but most will stay dry.
In the afternoon with peak daytime heating, isolated showers and thunderstorms will bubble up, with the best chance being around the Tri-Cities and locations south.
Like we've seen time and time again with the daytime shower and storm chances, you can expect plenty of dry time, but heavy rain and gusty winds can be expected within any development.
Keep tabs on the current weather conditions with the Interactive Radar!
Highs will be a touch cooler compared to Saturday after the cold front passes. Expect a mix of the upper 70s and low 80s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.