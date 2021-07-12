Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
Starting off the new week, conditions will stay on the quiet side for most.
More shower chances are still in the forecast; however, the better chance looks to hold off until Tuesday.
Here's your latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Given the performance of Sunday's rain (or lack thereof), Monday's shower and storm chances have been lowered to 20%. Expect isolated showers with some rumbles of thunder possible, but overall a good amount of dry-time in between.
The better chances Monday will be during the early evening around dinnertime. If you're not experiencing the rain, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Highs later this afternoon will be slightly warmer than Sunday reaching the mid to upper 70s. Still below average which is the low 80s for this time of year.
Going into the later evening past midnight, more clouds along with better shower and t-storm chances will return going into Tuesday.
Lows tonight will drop back into the 60s.
More Rain & Humidity Returning this Week
A "cut-off" low pressure system detached from the main jet stream flow sitting to our southwest for early this week will aid to help bring in more Gulf moisture back into the Mid-Michigan area.
This will bring the best shower chances on Tuesday, then residual moisture along with another disturbance will bring another better shower chance on Thursday. This also happens to correspond to our peaks in humidity this week. Overall, expect a muggier week in comparison to this weekend!
Temperatures going past today look to reach back into the low and mid 80s. This trend looks to hold going into the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
