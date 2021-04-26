Good Monday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your enjoyed the weekend. Here's to a great week ahead!
We're on a roller coaster ride for temperatures this week. We also get some better rain chances back in the forecast by mid-week.
Let's get into that forecast!
Weather Alerts
Freeze Warnings have been issued for folks in the Thumb until 8 AM.
Get the latest on your area right here.
Monday
A few flurries will be possible throughout the early morning hours. No accumulations or slick spots are expected.
Temperatures out the door will start in the 30s. Highs into the afternoon will be split across the region.
Expect the 50s farther inland SW with 40s closer to the lakeshore. This will be due to a SE breeze around 5-15 mph. Gusts near 20 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the case for the day with a slight chance for some isolated showers up north. Otherwise, the rest of the area stays dry.
Same story, partly to mostly cloudy skies will carry into this evening and overnight into Tuesday morning. A few showers especially north can't be ruled out.
Lows drop back into the upper 30s and 40s.
This Week
Temperatures really shift into overdrive for your Tuesday with a high of 80!
Highs decline into the low 70s for your Wednesday and low 60s Thursday, but next weekend looks to trend back in the direction towards 70.
For Wednesday and Thursday, we're still tracking the chance for some rain and some thunderstorms. At the moment, Wednesday is now looking to be the more impactful day with respect to rainfall. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.