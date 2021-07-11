Good Sunday evening Mid-Michigan! We hope that you have been enjoying your weekend with these comfortable temperatures. Today's rain actually tended to stay a little farther south than anticipated. There still were some light showers along the I-69 region and in the southern portion of the Thumb today. More shower chances are still in the forecast; however, the better chance looks to hold off until Tuesday.
Tonight
Some clouds will build back in during the overnight hours, but the heaviest cloud coverage will be concentrated along I-69. Folks north of M-61 will actually see a little lighter cloud coverage with partly cloudy skies. Lows will correspond with that difference in cloud coverage, with cooler lows in the 50s for our northern counties. Milder lows in the lower 60s will be the case the for the Tri-Cities and locations south.
Monday
Given the performance of Sunday's rain (or lack thereof), Monday's shower and storm chances have been lowered to 30%. Expect isolated showers with some rumbles of thunder possible, but overall a good amount of dry-time in between. The better chances Monday will be in the morning hours during the commute, then in the early evening around dinnertime.
Highs Monday will also be back near average for this time of year. Highs will reach the upper 70s, while an 80 or 81 is certainly possible in some isolated spots like our urban heat islands. A northeast breeze between 10 to 20 mph will keep temperatures in the Thumb cooler -- around the middle 70s.
More Humidity Returning this Week
As a cut-off low pressure system sits to our southwest early this week, more Gulf moisture will be brought back into the Mid-Michigan area. A cut-off low pressure system is when a rotating area of low pressure becomes "cut-off" from the primary west-to-east flow of wind across the country, so it sits in one location and spins. This will bring the best shower chances on Tuesday, then residual moisture along with another disturbance will bring another better shower chance on Thursday. This also happens to correspond to our peaks in humidity this week. Overall, expect a muggier week in comparison to this weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
