Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a wonderful weekend and we welcome you to the start of the new week.
After plenty of heat this weekend, temperatures this week will be more seasonable staying closer to average for mid-August.
Most of the this week is trending dry despite a few low chances for rain.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
We continue to have a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorm for the next few hours.
Most of us should get through the rest of today day, but a small chance will hold through the evening hours.
Any showers or storms from the early evening will dissipate and we will be left with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky into the overnight hours.
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 50s.
Tuesday
Most of your Tuesday will remain dry with partly to mostly sunny skies.
The only catch will be a small chance for some showers farther east into the Thumb. It's a small chance but will still stay in the forecast for Tuesday.
Highs on Tuesday will be a notch cooler; only reaching the mid 70s for most.
