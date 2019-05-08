Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful Wednesday.
It was nice to see the sun to close out our Tuesday, but we're definitely feeling the price for those clear skies this morning, especially in our northern counties with some chilly temperatures.
Despite the chilly start, today won't be bad at all. We expect most areas to stay dry through this evening before rain returns late tonight and Thursday.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay, Huron, and Sanilac from 4 PM this afternoon through 2 PM Thursday.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures have really crashed in some areas overnight, with our coolest locations dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s. Middle 30s to low 40s are found in our warmest spots.
Although chilly to start, we should manage a warm up into the middle and upper 50s again for inland locations today, with cooler values near the lakeshore thanks to an easterly breeze.
That easterly breeze will be sustained around 10-20 miles per hour, with gusts around 25 miles per hour.
With the persistence of that easterly wind, Lakeshore Flood Advisories have been issued for Bay, Huron, and Sanilac counties from 4 PM this afternoon through 2 PM on Thursday. Lakeshore flooding and beach erosion will be possible during this time.
Rain chances this evening aren't zero, but it appears most of the rain should remain to our west today. The best chances for an evening shower would be found near US-127 and even then, it's a small chance.
Showers and thunderstorms will become increasingly likely overnight into Thursday morning's commute. No severe weather is expected, but gusty winds and locally heavy rain are possible.
With plenty of clouds around overnight, expect a mild night with temperatures sticking in the middle 40s to around 50.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
