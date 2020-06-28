Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
We continue to stay hot and mainly dry in the forecast going into the 4th of July holiday weekend.
Here's the latest!
Tonight
After a day with plenty of sunshine, any evening plans are looking good for any outdoor or travel plans.
We continue to stay dry and mostly clear into the evening and overnight hours.
Lows tonight will again dip near 60. Winds continue to stay light mainly from the east around 5-10 mph.
Next Week
The theme will overall be hot and sunny!
Highs temperatures for Monday will be similar to days past. Mid to upper 80s will be a good range for later in the afternoon.
Little to no precipitation chances are in the forecast out until the next weekend. Our best chance for any rain activity will come Monday evening for locations father west.
Plenty of dry air with an east southeast wind component will help keep most of the region dry. With that said, an isolated shower closer to US 127 can't be ruled out.
Highs for the rest of the week will be running in the upper 80s near 90 with plenty of sunshine.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.