Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it to another weekend.
After a pleasant end to the week, we continue with overall quiet conditions for the weekend. Temperatures stay mild even into next week.
Here's the forecast!
Today & Tonight
Areas across the region have started the weekend with a few rays of sunshine. Unfortunately, mostly cloudy skies will take over going into the afternoon from the south and west to the north and east.
Locations farther north and east will have a better chance to hold on to a few rays of sunshine into the early afternoon.
A system is moving to our south which will bring locations south of I-69 a chance for showers starting in the afternoon. A isolated shower along I-69 can't be ruled out. Most of Mid-Michigan is expected to stay dry today.
High temperatures will climb into the 50s for most. It will be a little breezy with a northeasterly wind sustained at 5-15 mph.
Staying mostly cloudy into the evening and the early overnight hours. Clouds will slowly start to decrease from the west into Sunday morning.
Lows tonight will drop down into the upper 30s.
Sunday
Clouds will continue to decrease from west to east throughout the morning hours. Most of the cloud cover is expected to exit the region by the late afternoon. Areas farther east along Lake Huron will hold on to any cloud cover the longest.
High temperatures Sunday will be back in the 50s, with 40s near the lake-shore thanks to an northeasterly wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts closer to 30 mph.
Some sunshine will definitely be in the cards to end out the weekend. Clear skies will carry into the late evening and overnight hours.
Lows Sunday night will be back down into the mid 30s.
Have a wonderful weekend!
Early Week
We're dry to start off a new week! Good mix of sun and clouds expected for most of the day.
Temperatures are mild once again, back up into the upper 50s near 60s.
Clouds will increase going into the evening hours. Looks like most of Monday is dry at this point.
Showers chances do increase going overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Lows Monday night are also staying mild; down into the low and mid 40s.
Chances for rain will carry into mid-week.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
