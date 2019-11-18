Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
It was a quiet weekend overall and we managed to sneak in a good deal of sunshine, which gave us a nice break after an active start to last week. As we get ready to kick off a brand new workweek, it appears a much quieter stretch of weather is ahead this week.
Today & Tonight
As we begin the first commute of the workweek, all appears to be quiet around the area. Temperatures are in the low to middle 30s as you get ready to head out the door, with minimal wind keeping wind chills in check.
We expect a rather uneventful day as far as our weather goes for Monday.
Wet weather chances aren't zero, but there isn't a whole lot of organization to any precipitation chances today. If we manage any wet weather, it will likely be in the form of spotty drizzle or at most a light shower. The vast majority of the area should remain precipitation-free.
Plenty of clouds will hang around through the course of the day, which should keep temperatures from warming too much. Although a more mild start this morning should allow us to break into the upper 30s, if not low 40s this afternoon. Winds will be light, if any at all, generally out of the south.
Going into tonight, the same applies concerning any wet weather opportunities. We expect patchy drizzle or very light rain/snow showers if anything at all. Just like today, nothing terribly widespread.
We will need to keep an eye on temperatures as any areas that do see drizzle may run into some freezing drizzle as we fall into the 20s and low 30s tonight.
