Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a great weekend and hope the week ahead is just as great.
Snow returned to the area late last night and this morning making for some slick conditions.
Looking ahead, we're tracking several more chances for some light mixed precipitation this week. Temperatures above freezing too!
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are pretty mild compared to where we have been recently, with most of the areas around the Tri-Cities and southward at or above the freezing mark.
Snow from this morning has ended and we'll dry out this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. Some light mist or drizzle will still be on the table.
High temperatures won't move much from this morning, but we'll still have one of our "warmer" days recently, with middle 30s for most.
Most of the evening should remain dry. Later tonight, our next round of snow moves in into early Tuesday morning. This round, while bringing some accumulation, won't be quite as heavy.
Most areas will pick up less than 1" of new snow. Those who reach 1" here and there won't go much past that point.
Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s for Tuesday morning.
Tuesday
Similar to Monday morning, we will have the chance for some slick roads for the Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures near freezing will help with road treatments in the melting process.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies can be expected going into the afternoon hours.
High temperatures have the potential to reach 40° for several locations.
The last 40° day for Saginaw and Flint was back on January 21st, 2020; Houghton Lake was back on December 24th, 2020.
Tuesday evening stays dry with more clouds. Another will be possible late Tuesday into Wednesday. Could produce another round of some mixed precipitation. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
