Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
Typical January cold has returned across the region.
Looking ahead, we continue with cold temperatures and several snow chances over the next several days.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Any snow showers from earlier today should be done and over with going into the later evening and overnight hours.
More clouds with low temperatures dropping back into the teens near 20 into Monday morning.
Early Week
We have our eyes on another system that looks to have more energy, associated with more moisture late Monday evening into Tuesday.
Most of Monday looks to remain dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Possibly some breaks in the clouds will allow in a few rays of sunshine!
Highs going into the afternoon expect to reach the low 30s.
Latest trends have kept the majority of the moderate to heavy snow just south of Mid-Michigan closer to Metro Detroit.
However, some of the latest data is still suggesting some snow sneaking into Mid-Michigan. Better chances will reside near the Tri-Cities and areas south near and along I-69.
Timing for this system will be late Monday evening into Tuesday. Tuesday morning's drive could be a slow-go for many especially along I-69.
Here's an early look at what we're thinking for snowfall totals late Monday evening into Tuesday. While this is no where near anything major, it looks to be just enough to cause some issues on the roads.
Like always, these numbers and ranges are subjected to chances and slight shifts north or south which could affect how much you see in your area.
While we're still fine tuning all of the details for this round of wintry weather, the main takeaway will be to know that areas of Mid-Michigan still holds the chance to see some impacts from this round of snow.
Overall stay tuned to the forecast as the specific details become more in focus with any new data updates.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
