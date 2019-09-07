Good Saturday morning! We hope you had a great week and we hope it's a wonderful weekend ahead.
It wasn't our nicest Friday, but some areas received a bit of rain and while it wasn't a drought buster by any stretch, it's hard to complain about any rain at this point considering how much we need it.
As we head into your weekend, rain chances won't be completely off the table, but it appears most areas will stay dry the next few days.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures fell into the 50s in most locations overnight, giving us a very seasonable start to our Saturday. There is a bit of patchy fog here and there, but nothing extreme. We're also starting on a dry note.
While clouds have held strong overnight, we should manage to break them up from time to time today with some sunshine poking through later this morning and afternoon.
With that in mind, the upper 60s to middle 70s should be a good target this afternoon with a west northwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
A cold front will be dropping through today and while most areas should avoid rain, a stray shower can't be ruled out with the best chances occurring east of I-75.These showers, if they even develop at all, will not be significant and should amount to nothing more than a nuisance.
We should remain dry overnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies hanging tough. Overnight lows will dip down into the 40s and 50s.
Sunday
Cloud cover will hang around on Sunday, with a mostly cloudy day expected.
With sunshine in short supply and cooler air filtering in behind Saturday's cold front, don't expect a huge warm up. We'll likely be stuck in the 60s for our high temperatures.
Winds will be out of the east northeasterly direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Just like Saturday, most areas should be able to avoid the rain but with the northeasterly flow and cooler air flowing over Lake Huron, it doesn't seem impossible for a few lake-effect rain showers to develop in areas downwind of the lake.
Expect a gradual clearing trend into Sunday night which will allow our temperatures to fall into the 40s and 50s once again. While the temperatures may be chilly, this will set us up for a pretty nice Monday.
Have a great weekend!
