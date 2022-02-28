Mainly dry through Tuesday, a bit warmer too
- Chris Easlick
Good Monday evening! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope your Tuesday is just as nice tomorrow.
After an active week last week, it was nice to catch our breath over the weekend and as we kicked off a brand new workweek.
As for the week ahead, it appears we’ll have multiple chances for wet weather, but it appears we’re in for much lighter rounds, at least initially this week compared to last week. Temperature wise, it doesn’t look too bad either!
This Evening & Overnight
While the chances for precipitation this evening aren’t quiet zero as a weak disturbance passes through, many of the observation sites around Mid-Michigan aren’t reporting any precipitation actually reaching the ground. The air mass is likely very dry the lower you get, fighting against any snowflakes reaching the ground.
We’ll keep a small chance for light snow in the forecast this evening, but if anything does manage to fall, it shouldn’t be all that heavy or disruptive to any evening plans or errands.
Temperatures are in the lower to middle 30s for most, with wind chills largely in the teens. As we go through the rest of the night, plan for overnight lows to fall into the upper teens to low 20s in our northern counties, to the middle 20s to around 30 to the south. This all comes under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
Winds will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour overnight, initially southerly turning west southwesterly.
Tuesday
Another weak disturbance crosses the area on Tuesday, but just like Monday evening, the chances for any precipitation are fairly low. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise.
Highs on Tuesday are expected to be in the middle 30s to near 40 from the Tri-Cities and Thumb southward, with lower to middle 30s expected in the northern half of the viewing area.
Winds on Tuesday will be in the 5 to 15 mile per hour range, out of a west northwesterly direction.
Tags
Chris Easlick
Meteorologist
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
