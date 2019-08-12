Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
It was an awesome weekend beyond a little cloud cover from time to time on Sunday and it looks like things are in good shape as we kick off the brand new workweek this morning.
While things are dry for most this morning, rain chances do return to the forecast today and especially tonight.
Today & Tonight
Most areas are dry as we start today, with just a few isolated showers seen in a few places. Outside of that, we should have no trouble on the morning commute.
Temperatures are in the 60s should greet you as you step out the door, with a bit of mugginess to go around as well. With plenty of clouds around through today, high temperatures today should range from the upper 70s to low 80 in many areas.
Rain chances through the daylight hours should be fairly hit and miss, with just isolated to widely scattered showers expected. Don't be surprised if you get through today on the dry side of things.
Better rain chances should hold off until very late this evening and overnight as an area of low pressure tracks to our south. The best chances for widespread rain tonight will be near the I-69 corridor, with chances diminishing the farther north you go. If you're north of the Tri-Cities, you may not see much overnight.
The heaviest rain should stay south of us, near I-94 and southward, but some rainfall totals between 0.25 and 0.75" aren't unreasonable, especially near I-69. If thunderstorms really get going over one area, there could be some isolated higher totals.
With showers and clouds around, expect overnight lows to stick in the 60s for most, with 50s possible north of the Tri-Cities.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
