Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope you're having a great start to the week.
After a soggy and breezy Monday, most of the region will have a chance to dry out for Tuesday. However, this looks to be a different story for folks in the Thumb.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Winds today will turn more northerly going into the afternoon and will aid in promoting the development of lake-effect clouds and showers to linger mostly east of I-75 in throughout the Thumb.
Outside of that region, skies have broken up a bit with clearer skies the farther west you go. Most can expect a good mix of sun and clouds going into the afternoon and early evening.
Despite the sunshine being added back into the mix for areas farther to the west, highs won't be moving much today. Still expect highs in the upper 40s to low 50s in most areas.
Wind chills will be as low as near 40 this afternoon with a northerly wind around 5-15 mph, gusting occasionally to 20 mph.
Clouds and showers will be a bit stubborn the closer you get to the lakeshore. These showers should push a little more eastward to just shoreline areas as the day goes along, but will still remain possible early this evening before ending late tonight. Rainfall amounts aren't expected to be heavy, with 0.25" expected.
Overnight, increasing clouds will lead to skies gradually become mostly cloudy again from east to west, but we should remain largely dry. Lows will be in the 30s to the west where clouds arrive later, with 40s to the east.
Wednesday
We all finally expect to receive a dry day, just with more clouds than sun.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the name of the game for most of the day with a few lake effect clouds in the mix possible due to a NE wind direction around 5-10 mph.
Highs by the afternoon will get a slight bump up back into the low 50s.
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
