Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope your week is going great so far.
Changes will be coming to the forecast for the rest of this week, but your Tuesday should be fairly quiet before that occurs.
Humidity values continue to rise this week too.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
After some patchy fog this morning, we trend towards another day with partly to mostly sunny skies with only some fair weather clouds redeveloping this afternoon.
Highs will be in the lower 80s in most areas this afternoon with 70s possible near the lakeshore.
Heading to the beach, swimming conditions should be in great shape!
Humidity levels will creep up a bit more today but won't reach miserable levels, joined by a light southerly wind. Dew points reaching back into the low to mid 60s.
Although we had showers yesterday in spots, the chance for any shower development today looks even less, but still not zero. With that said, any evening plans outdoors should be overall in good shape tonight. Loons in Midland start at 7:05 PM with sunset around 8:35 PM.
Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight, with some patchy fog developing once again with a light wind. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.
Unsettled This Week, No Washouts Expected
After a comfortable weekend, humidity values will continue to rise for the remainder of the week. The remnants of now Tropical Depression Fred will help to bring in more moisture from the south.
Add more heat with the return of highs in the mid 80s, we'll have daily chances for storms through Friday with peak heating throughout the afternoon and early evening hours.
No organized storm systems are expected, so while the chance exists daily for storms, the coverage is expected to be hit or miss, and you may get lucky (or unlucky depending on your viewpoint) and not see a drop of rain through Friday.
While we're not anticipating much in the way of severe weather this week, you still could experience some heavy downpours and gusty winds with any thunderstorm development .
Our best chance appears to be on Saturday with the passage of a cold front, but even then, the coverage of storms appears to be scattered and not an all day event.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
