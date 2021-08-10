Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope you had a great start to the week.
Overall, your Tuesday should be fairly quiet.
That break in our weather will be short lived however, as another chance for storms returns late tonight and on Wednesday; possibly on the strong side.
Here's your latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Temperatures will stay very warm once again going into this afternoon. Mid 80s looks fair for most when all is said and done.
Factoring in the humidity, heat index values will feel more like the upper 80s to low 90s as dew points will be very high in the upper 60s and low 70s.
As mentioned before, only a slight chance of a shower or t-storm exists this afternoon and early evening. We look to remain mostly dry into the evening with a decrease in cloud cover.
Late this evening and overnight, we'll monitor the progression of showers and storms that develop to our west in Wisconsin. The actual track of these storms remains a bit uncertain on the exact track and how they'll progress.
That being said, if these showers and storms do manage to move into Mid-Michigan, we'll have a risk for some strong to severe storms. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and hail would be the primary hazards.
The time frame we'll be watching will be from the late evening hours into early Wednesday morning. It is worth noting that the higher severe risk is to our west.
Overnight lows will remain mild and muggy in the 60s and 70s.
Wednesday
Depending how the storms from overnight evolve and play out, we may still have some showers and t-storms to deal with going through the morning hours our the door.
Any precipitation chances look to diminish going closer to lunchtime. Highs will be very warm once again reaching into the mid and upper 80s.
Humidity levels will stay very high with dew points near, if not above 70.
Going into the later afternoon and evening will look to give us another chance for some strong to severe storms to develop. This will again all depend on how storm evolve Tuesday night, the amount of clearing early Wednesday afternoon, and frontal placement of an approaching cold front from the west.
This is still a very fluid forecast, so expect some updates over the next 24 hours. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail will still be the main threats from any development during this time frame.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
