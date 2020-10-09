Good Friday evening! We hope you've had a great week and hope your weekend is just as nice.
Speaking of nice, how about this week? It's been fantastic from start to finish and it appears we'll be in for more this weekend. While we may see a few clouds drift through from time to time, we do expect a good amount of sun, too!
This Evening & Overnight
Just like we've seen the last few nights, we're in for a gorgeous night. Temperatures are actually a bit warmer this evening, the only catch is those temperatures are coming with occasional wind gusts near 25-30 miles per hour. The wind will be a nuisance but it's an otherwise beautiful night.
Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight, but with our southwesterly wind flow not expected to die down much, we should stay mild overnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s in most places.
Saturday & Sunday
A cold front will be dropping into the region from the northwest through the course of the day on Saturday. The ingredients for rain aren't the greatest, but the chances aren't zero. A few showers will be possible, primarily in the afternoon, with the best chances in the Thumb.
These showers, if they even develop at all, shouldn't pose much of an inconvenience on Saturday. Most areas may just see a period of passing cloud cover, with the sun coming back out at times.
Highs on Saturday ahead of the front are expected to reach into the 70s in our warmest areas, with 60s farther north where the front passes first.
Sunday looks dry, with more sunshine expected between a few clouds. With cooler air coming filtering in behind the front, highs on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to middle 60s.
Have a great weekend!
