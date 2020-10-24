Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to another weekend.
Severe thunderstorms left a trail of damage across Mid-Michigan on Friday.
Strong winds brought down trees and power lines, torrential rain produced localized flooding on the roads, and a few storms even produced hail.
Going forward, quieter but colder conditions are on the way for the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Get used to the returning cold air, because it's going to be with us through the end of the month. That said, we are at least in for a more tranquil start to the weekend!
High pressure shifting closer to the region will treat us to a mix of sun and clouds throughout today.
A light NNW wind at 5-10 mph will help to stir up some lake effect clouds along with a few lake effect showers especially closer to the lakeshore. Most stay dry today.
Highs will check in several degrees below average for late-October. Temperatures will peak in the mid 40s later this afternoon.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take over on later this evening and going into the overnight, but conditions will remain dry.
Expect another cold night, with lows headed into the mid 30s.
Sunday
More clouds than sunshine for the second half of the weekend, but chances appear to be growing for most of us to get through the daytime period without any wet weather.
Highs for Sunday afternoon expected to reach the middle and upper 40s.
An upper-level disturbance will bring the chance for a few showers to the region later in the evening. Even with this chance, most get through the entire weekend dry.
Lows Sunday night will drop back into the 30s overnight into Monday morning.
Have a great weekend!
Monday
More clouds can be expected along with the chance for a few showers throughout the day. This doesn't look to be an all day event.
Temperatures for your Monday continue to stay cooler in the mid 40 by the afternoon hours.
Winds will generally be on the lighter side from the northwest around 5-10 mph.
Stay warm, everyone!
