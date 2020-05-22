Good Friday evening! Our thoughts continue to be with those impacted by the flooding here in Mid-Michigan. Despite everything going on, we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
Several flood alerts remain in place for various rivers and counties in Mid-Michigan. For a complete listing and more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
The latest river forecasts can be found in the image below. If you can't see the image on mobile, you should be able to see it using a desktop computer.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will persist throughout the evening and into the overnight period, but the threat for a spotty shower will fade away before midnight. In place of that, patchy fog will begin to develop late, thanks to a muggy air mass and calm winds.
Low temperatures tonight will dip into the mid 50s for most, so you can definitely get away with keeping the windows open.
Weekend Forecast
Saturday's forecast will be very similar to Friday's forecast, with temperatures running a bit warmer. We should climb into the middle and upper 70s in most areas, with potentially a few low 80s showing up here and there.
Skies should manage a good amount of sunshine, although we'll have the chance to cloud up a bit into the afternoon. A stray shower also can't be ruled out on Saturday, but just like Friday, we expect it to be dry most of the time.
Rain chances will start going up on Saturday night and Sunday as our next disturbance gets set to move through. Shower and thunderstorm chances will be periodically possible through the day on Sunday, but we should manage some dry time as well so you'll just have to find your windows for outdoor activities. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy
Temperatures will take a notable jump into Sunday as well with a warm front passing through the region. Expect plenty of lower and middle 80s, with temperatures well into the 70s elsewhere.
Memorial Day
We expect a chance for showers and thunderstorms to continue on Monday, but just like the weekend, we're not expecting an all day rain at this time.
Highs on Monday will be warm (if not hot) and humid with lower and middle 80s to start the week. Heat index values could feel much warmer with the humidity.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
