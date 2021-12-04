Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is getting off to a great start! We had quieter weather to finish off the workweek, but staying cloudy. For this afternoon, we'll see some sunshine return to the area! We're still keeping an eye on the storm system moving through tomorrow, too.
Evening/Tonight (Saturday)
Skies will start to cloud-up tonight by the midnight hour. This is ahead of the system that will be moving in Sunday. We stay dry until around sunrise when a few isolated light snow showers will move into Mid-Michigan, especially locations west and north.
Lows tonight will settle in the upper and middle 20s, also around normal for this time of year. The wind will slow back down to 5 to 10 mph, but make a shift from the southwest to the southeast.
Sunday & Monday
The center of the low pressure system will begin to approach the Great Lakes by the afternoon. We'll have a break from any precipitation shortly after lunch, but around 3:00 PM rain activity will begin to pick up. Locations along and north of M-55 will stand the best chance to see snowfall throughout this entire event as temperatures will still be cooler there.
In the transition between snow and rain, mixed precipitation in both the forms of sleet (ice pellets) and freezing rain (icing/glaze, liquid rain that freezes on contact with the ground) are possible. Mixed precipitation will be most prevalent between M-46 and M-55, with freezing rain having the highest likelihood in our central and western counties. The freezing rain will be short-lived, but will still provide travel impacts for those who do see it.
The storm system lifts to the northeast in the overnight hours bringing one last wave of rain and mixed precipitation before the cold front passes through, changing us over to all snow by Monday. The northwesterly flow behind that system will knock high temperatures down into the 30s and provide scattered lake-effect snow showers.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.