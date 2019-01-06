Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope it's been a great weekend and wish you the best to the beginning of a new week!
Beautiful sunshine took over Mid-Michigan once again throughout the day Sunday with the exception of some temperatures a touch cooler than Saturday.
All eyes are now focused on Monday. We have to watch a system that looks to move in just in time for the morning commute. Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow all look possible within the next 24-48 hours.
We have Winter Weather and Wind advisories issued for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Check out and see here if your area will be affected.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
We look to continue seeing an increase in cloud cover throughout the rest of this evening and into the overnight hours. Good news is we stay dry tonight so any Sunday evening plans are looking good on a weather stance.
Early morning snow showers on the leading edge of the storm system look to move into Mid-Michigan around 4-5am; just in time for the morning commute. Lows tonight will be down into the upper 20s.
Monday
Snow, sleet and freezing rain will be in full force going throughout the morning hours. Slippery roadways will be the biggest concern with many people heading back to work and school from the the holiday vacation.
Be sure to stay updated on any possible school delays or closings online here and on the TV5 mobile app.
Into the afternoon, a leading warm front will be moving from south to north bringing temperatures gradually above freezing. Precipitation types look to chance all over to rain and last into the evening hours. Highs will have a bit of a spread; upper 30s farther north and low to mid 40s farther south.
Winds will also be staying breezy throughout the duration of this storm. We look to see winds mainly out of the south southeast sustained around 15-25 mph with gusts reaching 30+ mph at times. Localized power outages aren't out of the question.
A brief dry spell look to come into Monday overnight leading into Tuesday morning. Lows look to drop into the low 30s.
Tuesday & Wednesday
A reinforcing cold front with move through on the back side of the system Tuesday. Starting off as a mix/rain and changing back over to all snow into the second half of the day. Northwest winds will begin to kick up the lake effect snow machine into Tuesday night. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
Some snow showers look to linger into Wednesday, mainly in the form of lake effect. Highs on Wednesday will return closer to average around 30.
Winds will continue to be breezy Tuesday into Wednesday changing directions from the south to the northwest around 10-20 mph. Gusts reaching 20+ mph.
