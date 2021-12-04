Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan!
After some sunshine Saturday, a mixed bag of precipitation will be on the way for Sunday. Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow along with stronger winds will all be on the table.
The active pattern continues into next week too.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Alcona county and areas north on Sunday.
Get the latest information right here.
Tonight (Saturday)
Skies will begin to increase in cloud cover from the west going past midnight into tomorrow morning. This is ahead of the system that will be moving in Sunday.
Lows tonight will settle in the 20s, also around normal for this time of year. The winds will slowly decrease to 5 to 10 mph, but make a shift from the southwest to the southeast.
Sunday & Monday
Most of Sunday morning will be dry with more clouds. There could be some snow showers ahead of the main precipitation shield.
Past lunchtime into the afternoon, precipitation will be moving in and sticking around for most of the afternoon and evening hours.
In the transition between snow and rain, mixed precipitation in both the forms of sleet (ice pellets) and freezing rain (icing/glaze, liquid rain that freezes on contact with the ground) are possible.
Snow will be most likely north of the Bay. Mixed precipitation will be most prevalent between M-46 and M-55 for the Tri-Cities and Thumb. More mixing changing over to just plain rain will be more likely south near I-69 near Flint.
Winds on Sunday will be breezy from the southeast around 5-15 mph. Gusts could reach 25-30 mph at times. The direction of the wind will actually help aid to bring in "warmer" air going into Sunday evening.
Talking more about the chance for freezing rain, the highest likelihood will land in our central and western counties. The freezing rain will be short-lived, but will still could pose some travel impacts for those who do observe it.
The storm system lifts to the northeast in the late evening and overnight hours bringing one last wave of rain and mixed precipitation before the cold front passes through Monday morning; changing us over to all snow by Monday.
The northwesterly flow behind Sundays system will knock high temperatures down into the 30s and provide scattered lake-effect snow showers.
Any accumulation of our viewing area will be isolated to 1" or less. A few inches west near the snowbelts off Lake Michigan will be on the table.
Temperatures fall into the teens overnight Monday into Tuesday. Several more systems look possible throughout the week. We will try to take it one system at a time to avoid as much confusion as possible. So be sure to check in with the forecast often!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
