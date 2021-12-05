Good Sunday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend has been going well ... Saturday's sunshine was nice! The messy system we've been talking about the last few days is still in the cards for this afternoon. We're expecting everything from rain to snow, wintry mix, sleet, and possible some freezing rain. We've already seen a light coating of snow from this morning's snow shower activity in a few of our northern locations.
Weather Alerts
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the counties of ALCONA, ARENAC, GLADWIN, IOSCO, OGEMAW, and ROSCOMMON until 1:00 AM Monday.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the counties of BAY, CLARE, GRATIOT, HURON, ISABELLA, MIDLAND, SAGINAW, and TUSCOLA until 10:00 PM Sunday.
Afternoon
We're still on track to see a brief dry period around the lunch hour today, but after that is when the rest of the rain, snow, and mixed precipitation will reach the area. By 5:00 PM, precipitation will be widespread around much of Mid-Michigan. One key thing to note is a slight southerly shift in this storm system today. That shift is bringing the snow farther south to the US-10 corridor, rather than only the M-55 corridor. The most likely area to see freezing rain/icing is between M-20 and M-46, and into the central Thumb. This will bring travel impacts with it. Our southern communities along I-69 will mostly see rain through the duration of this event.
Ice totals won't amount to much, but will still provide travel impacts on area roadways. Especially heed caution on overpasses and freeway ramps.
Snowfall totals will increase as you head north. Folks near Alcona, Oscoda, Ogemaw, and Iosco counties will see the most snowfall today and tonight.
On top of our messy weather, the wind will be strong today. We'll have a southeast wind sustained between 10 to 15 mph, with gusts around 25 to 30 mph. Isolated power outages are possible today, tonight, and Monday when combining all factors.
Tonight
Our messy weather will wind down after midnight, we then stick with overcast skies. The cold front from this system will begin to kick up lake-effect snow showers late tonight providing additional snow totals up north.
We'll also see the wind pick back up near dawn thanks to the cold front passage. This will bring a northwest wind sustained between 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 30 and 35 mph.
Temperatures tonight will increase, peaking at around 40 degrees by midnight, and will then drop through Monday.
Monday
The northwesterly flow behind our system will knock high temperatures down into the 30s, with that being a morning high temperature, where readings then fall through the rest of the day.
Scattered lake-effect snow showers will be in the area, especially the lake-effect snow bands that are northwest in the TV5 viewing area. Any accumulation of our viewing area will be isolated to 1" or less. A few inches west near the snowbelts off Lake Michigan will be on the table.
The wind will be very strong with a lot of the momentum behind Sunday's system. Wind gusts will be between 35 and 40 mph.
Temperatures fall into the teens overnight Monday into Tuesday. Several more systems look possible throughout the week. We will try to take it one system at a time to avoid as much confusion as possible. Be sure to check in with the forecast often!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
