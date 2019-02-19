The streak will end at two. After some well-earned sunny conditions, messy winter weather will return on Wednesday.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in place for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Click here for our weather Alerts page.
Overnight
Clouds will continue to increase overnight, ahead of a sprawling storm system spanning from the central Plains to the Southeast. Even so, we'll keep things dry through daybreak, so overnight travel will only have issues where ice still hasn't melted from last week.
Temperatures will not be quite as cold as on Monday night, leveling off in the low and middle teens thanks to the returning clouds. Winds will also remain light, so we won't be making things feel any colder.
Wednesday
Unlike last week's multi-day winter storm, Wednesday's disturbance will have a bit more spring in its step. Scattered snow showers will build in from the southwest, arriving along parts of I-69 and US-127 as early as 8:00 AM. Even so, most of us should have a smooth drive in to work. School closing should also be kept to a minimum due to the later start of the snow, but I would not rule out some early dismissals depending on how conditions progress.
Light snow will become more widespread by lunchtime, but will be more intermittent rather than steady. As we move into the afternoon, a mass of milder air will spill in from the south, pulling temperatures near or slightly above freezing in areas near and south of Saginaw Bay. By the time of the evening commute, locations from the Tri-Cities and Mt. Pleasant, to the Thumb and I-69 will switch over to a blend of sleet, freezing rain, and rain. We'll then see it all come to a quick end by roughly 9:00 PM, leaving us with breezy conditions and a few possible lake effect snow showers into Wednesday night.
The combination of sleet and freezing rain could lead to a light buildup of ice, possibly up to 0.10" in some areas. The timing with evening travel may make for particularly dangerous conditions.
Snow accumulations will be very light on this system as well. Most locations will pick up less than 1", but areas north of the Bay that see little to no mixing will come in between 1"-2".
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
