Sunshine and milder temperatures were a welcome change on Thursday, but a winter storm is looming as we head toward the weekend.
Weather Alerts
WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday for the following counties: ALCONA, ARENAC, CLARE, GLADWIN, IOSCO, ISABELLA, OGEMAW, ROSCOMMON.
Tonight
After a quiet Thursday, quiet conditions will remain overnight. High clouds will be on a gradual increase in advance of an approaching cold front, but conditions will remain dry into the Friday morning commute. Lows will come to a stop in the low 30s, with a light southerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday & Saturday
Cloudy skies will greet most of us on Friday morning, but we may manage to sneak in a few breaks of sun before lunchtime. If you have any errands to run, get them done early in the day because we're going to be settling into the grip of a winter storm during the afternoon, and lasting through Saturday.
Scattered showers will begin to track in across the US-127 corridor around 3:00 PM, and are expected to become more widespread across our northern counties into Friday evening. Much of the initial precipitation will be rain, but more snow will begin to mix in as the evening rolls on. Areas around the Tri-Cities and northern Thumb may also see a few rain or mixed showers during the late afternoon and evening, depending on exactly where the front sets up, which will then play a role in steering the exact track of the central low pressure system. Highs Friday will top out in the 40s along and south of US-10, and middle to upper 30s to the north. Expect light NNE winds at 5-10 mph.
Rain and snow will overspread the entire region after midnight on Friday, and will persist at times throughout the day on Saturday. Put simply, this is going to be a split-type storm. Locations south and east of the Tri-Cities, including the Flint metro area, will experience predominantly rain for the duration of the event. There may be a brief changeover to snow on the back end of the storm Saturday evening, but likely not enough to accumulate on the wet ground.
Locations including the Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, and the northern Thumb will likely experience a blend of rain and snow at times during the event. Light accumulations of snow will be possible, but will be dependent on whether rain or snow win out. Snow will likely take up a great share inland, so Mt. Pleasant will likely pick up more in the way of accumulation, with lighter amounts around the Tri-Cities and northern Thumb where rain is expected to win out. We're working toward more specific amounts, so make sure to stay tuned for updates later tonight!
Folks north of US-10 are in line to see predominantly snow throughout this event, and it is likely to be heavy at times. Significant accumulations of 4"-8" are possible by the end of the storm on Saturday night, with the potential for locally higher amounts. This will also be a heavier, wet snow, so plan accordingly when preparing to shovel or run your snow blower! Make sure to take frequent breaks, and don't overexert yourself!
Lastly, winds will be increasing Friday night and into Saturday, with ENE winds of 10-20 mph expected. Gusts may approach 30 mph at times, making travel more hazardous and possibly resulting in isolated power outages.
As always with these types of events, the actual track of the storm will dictate how the precipitation sorts out. A track farther north would cut back on snow amounts, while a shift farther south would mean heavier snow for more of the region. Bottom line, stay tuned to TV5 for continuing updates as the storm approaches!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.