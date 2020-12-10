Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and we welcome you to the fast approaching weekend!
Sunshine and milder temperatures were a welcome change on Thursday, but a wintry system is quickly approaching just in time for the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning for the following counties: CLARE
WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning for the following counties: ALCONA, ARENAC, GLADWIN, IOSCO, OGEMAW, ROSCOMMON.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect Friday evening through Sunday morning for the following counties: ISABELLA
Get the latest information on your location here.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, some patchy fog is out and about causing some reduced visibility on the roads. Probably best to give yourself a few extra minutes on your morning commute.
Mostly cloudy skies will will be the theme for most of the morning, but we may manage to sneak in a few breaks of sun before lunchtime.
High later this afternoon expected to reach back into the low and mid 40s. Expect light NE winds at 5-10 mph.
If you have any errands to run, get them done early in the day because we're going to be settling into the grip of a wintry system by the early evening, and lasting into Saturday.
Scattered showers will begin to track in from the south and west around late afternoon and early evening. This activity is expected to become more widespread across the region into the later evening.
Much of the initial precipitation will be rain, but more snow will begin to mix in as the evening rolls on; especially north and west of the Tri-Cities where the winter weather alerts will be in play.
Lows tonight dropping into the 30s; near or below freezing farther north.
This Weekend
Rain and snow will overspread the entire region after midnight on Friday, and will persist at times throughout the day on Saturday. It does appear will will see some breaks in the action throughout the day from the precipitation on Saturday; throughout the afternoon.
Put simply, this is going to be a split-type storm. Locations south and east of the Tri-Cities, including the Flint metro area, will experience predominantly rain for the duration of the event. There may be a brief changeover to snow on the back end of the storm Saturday evening, but likely not enough to accumulate on the wet ground.
Locations including the Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, and the northern Thumb will likely experience a blend of rain and snow at times during the event. Light accumulations of snow will be possible, but will be dependent on whether rain or snow win out. Snow will likely take up a great share inland, so Mt. Pleasant will likely pick up more in the way of accumulation, with lighter amounts around the Tri-Cities and northern Thumb where rain is expected to win out.
Folks north of US-10 are in line to see predominantly snow throughout this event, and it is likely to be heavy at times. Significant accumulations of 4"-8" are possible by the end of the storm on Saturday night, with the potential for locally higher amounts. This will also be a heavier, wet snow, so plan accordingly when preparing to shovel or run your snow blower! Make sure to take frequent breaks, and don't overexert yourself!
Lastly, winds will be increasing Friday night and into Saturday, with ENE winds of 10-20 mph expected. Gusts may approach 30 mph at times, making travel more hazardous and possibly resulting in isolated power outages.
As always with these types of events, the actual track of the storm will dictate how the precipitation sorts out. A track farther north would cut back on snow amounts, while a shift farther south would mean heavier snow for more of the region. Bottom line, stay tuned to TV5 for continuing updates as the storm approaches!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.