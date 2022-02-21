Good Monday morning, welcome to a new workweek! Weather conditions stay quiet through the daytime this Monday, but messy wintry weather is set to move into the area tonight and into Tuesday. Out of everything expected with this storm, the most important is freezing rain and the associated impacts with ice accumulations from that.
Weather Alerts
WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from 7:00 PM Monday until 12:00 AM Wednesday for ALCONA, ARENAC, IOSCO, GLADWIN, OGEMAW and ROSCOMMON Counties.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 7:00 PM Monday until 12:00 PM Tuesday for GRATIOT and ISABELLA Counties.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 7:00 PM Monday until 12:00 AM Wednesday for Clare County.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 8:00 PM Monday until 12:00 PM Tuesday for BAY, HURON, MIDLAND, SAGINAW, and TUSCOLA Counties.
Today (President's Day)
This morning conditions are quiet are the area. Temperatures are running on either side of 30 degrees with a northeast wind keeping wind chills in the middle 20s for most. Overall, your morning drive looks good if you're off to work!
The weather stays quiet through the day with mostly cloudy skies and highs reaching the middle 30s. Wind speeds will between 10 to 20 mph out of the northeast. This is all ahead of this evening's storm system which will bring messy weather, but most notably freezing rain, to the area.
Tonight
The wintry mix is expected to pick up before midnight, current timing looks to be around the 10:00 to 11:00 PM hour. Plain rain showers will be present in our southern row of counties with the wintry mix and freezing rain farther north. The mix and rain will pick up in coverage through the overnight hours and persist into Tuesday morning. Roadways in the Tri-Cities, to the west, and north, will already be icy for the morning drive as freezing rain will have been falling for a number of hours.
Lows tonight will be fairly split, but cooler as you travel farther north. Our southern row of counties may stay above-freezing, too. The wind will be out of the northeast between 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday (Freezing Rain/Sleet Potential)
That freezing rain continues into Tuesday, although in periods. There will be lulls at times, but do expect this to be an all-day threat. Plain rain is expected to persist farther south in the viewing area, too.
Travel impacts and icy roads can continue to be expected for many commuting on through the day on Tuesday. Areas north of a line from Mt. Pleasant to the Tri-Cities and northern Thumb will have the best chance for icing issues. Areas south of this line will have a better chance to just experience more rain than anything else.
Important to note: The difference of a few degrees in temperature not only at the surface, but aloft will be key in whether you observe more rain, freezing rain, or sleet. Warmer air moving in from the south will be crucial on how far north the mixing line will get, so the area of below-freezing temperatures will be critical to where folks see most freezing rain.
Power outages will also be possible from ice accreting on branches and limbs falling onto and weighing down power lines (if enough accumulates).
All-in-all, Tuesday is looking to be a messy day the farther north you travel in the region. As always, stay tuned for updates through the rest of this Monday and into Tuesday!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
