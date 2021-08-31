Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and send our best for a great Tuesday.
After plenty of heat and humidity lately, things finally started feeling a lot better on Monday. Although it was still warm, dew points finally fell off a bit, allowing for some lower humidity. And as advertised in the forecast last week, now that the humidity has dropped, we can finally keep it away for more than a day at a time and this week should be incredibly pleasant.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, you shouldn't run into too many issues on the morning drive. Beyond perhaps a few areas of patchy fog, and some clouds drifting overhead here and there, we're in good shape. Temperatures are running in the 50s and 60s this morning.
With plenty of sun expected today, plan for a decent warm up this afternoon with highs expected to reach into the middle and upper 70s. A northerly wind will prevent an even bigger warm up, that should be around 5 to 15 miles per hour today.
The evening hours tonight should be very nice, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, with only some fair weather clouds mixed in with the sun. Sunset this evening is around 8:12 PM.
With clear to partly cloudy skies overnight and a light north northeast wind, overnight lows will have no trouble cooling down into the 50s, with some 40s possible north of the Tri-Cities.
The Days Ahead
Lower humidity and pleasant temperatures continue through the extended forecast, with highs coming in closer to average in the middle 70s to near 80 right through the weekend. Overnight lows should be in the 50s most of the time.
Rain chances should hold off through Friday, before we see signs for some unsettled weather into the weekend. While the chances for rain will go up this weekend, the better ingredients appear to pass by to the north and west of us, which will help keep our rain chances scattered and keep the threat for washouts low.
As always, we'll monitor the forecast in the coming days as we're still far enough from the weekend for things to change, but right now, don't let any rain chances worry you if traveling this weekend.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
