Despite some returning sun on Thursday afternoon, it's going to be a cold night here in Mid-Michigan!
Weather Alerts
FREEZE WARNING in effect for much of Mid-Michigan until 8:00 AM. More information at our Weather Alerts page.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies that took over ahead of arriving high pressure on Thursday afternoon will continue into tonight as the high settles in over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Lingering northwesterly winds will quickly diminish to 4-8 mph as a colder air mass takes hold, setting the stage for our coldest night of the season so far.
A widespread freeze is expected overnight, as lows in most locations dip into the low 30s, with many rural locations falling into the middle and upper 20s. Round up your pets and get them indoors for the night, or at least make sure they have a warm shelter outside. If you have any sensitive plants, make sure to protect them or bring them indoors as well.
Friday
Despite the cold start on Friday morning, we're going to end the work week on a high note. Partly cloudy skies throughout the day will treat us to plenty of sunshine, and our temperatures will make a nice recovery as a result.
Expect readings to climb into the mid 50s in the afternoon, with winds turning calm. We'll even keep the tranquil conditions in place for Friday night's football games, so you can leave the rain gear at home for a change. Make sure to add a layer though, as evening temps will quickly dip back into the 40s during the games.
Partly cloudy skies will remain on Friday night, with temps falling back into the middle and upper 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.