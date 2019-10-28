Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
It was a pleasant end to our Sunday with sunshine breaking back out across the region and temperatures weren't all that bad either with highs well into the 50s as we closed out the day.
It appears those temperatures will be sticking around for the start of this workweek, but don't get used to it. A big cool down is on the way as we go toward the end of this week and some areas may see their first flakes of the season by the end of this week.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, temperatures will be on the chilly side under clear skies with plenty of 30s to kick off the commutes. Thankfully winds are on the lighter side so wind chills aren't too harsh.
We should see a good amount of sunshine to start the day and with a southerly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour, we should see a nice temperatures response into the afternoon. Highs should land mostly in the 50s, but a few 60s are possible off to the east where sun hangs on longest.
Despite the clouds increasing, we should stay dry through the evening hours of tonight. If you need to get anything done in the yard this week, take advantage. This will be one of few dry nights this week.
Overnight, a few showers will be possible but we're not expecting anything widespread as the best ingredients reside to our west. The best chances for showers will be to the west toward US-127.
Expect lows to fall down into the 40s tonight with the increased cloud cover preventing us from falling too far.
Cooling Down Later This Week
We've had our eyes on the possibility since last week, but not much has changed since we've gotten closer. Expect temperatures to take a tumble as the week goes along, with highs only in the 40s expected from Wednesday through the weekend.
Those temperatures will also come with plenty of wet weather. Initially, we expect this wet weather to fall as rain in the Wednesday and Thursday time frame. However, as temperatures really cool down on Thursday night into Friday morning, it looks as though some snow will have a chance to make an appearance.
As always, temperatures will be key once this system arrives in determining whether this will be a mix or outright snow in places, especially in the fall transition season. We'll keep our eyes on it. As for anything significant, that doesn't appear to be the case at this time with ground temperatures still on the warmer side.
Winds could pick up quite a bit toward the end of the week as this storm system passes through, especially near the lakeshore, so we'll keep our eyes on that as well.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.