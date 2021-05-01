Good morning Mid-Michigan! We made it to another weekend.
Small rain chances will hold for the weekend. The bigger story will be mild temperatures along with a breezy Saturday.
Better rain chances look to return next week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Saturday
Expect some sun to start the day with a mix of sun and clouds going into this afternoon. A passing shower or thunderstorm will also be possible during the late morning and afternoon, so keep an eye on the sky if you plan on getting out to enjoy the warmer weather!
A breezy afternoon will be likely, but those winds will be helping our temperatures to warm up quite a bit, so it seems like a fair trade.
We'll look for high temperatures to reach the upper 60s to around 70, riding in on southerly winds at 20-30 mph. Gusts may approach 40 mph at times.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible on into the overnight hours, still in hit-or-miss fashion.
Lows will remain mild in the low 40s, with WSW winds at 10-20 mph.
Sunday
Another day similar to Saturday; overall mix of sun and clouds will chances for a few showers and/or thunderstorms going throughout the day. As of now, any development look to happen into the afternoon and evening hours.
Highs for Sunday will be similar to Saturday too; near 70 by the afternoon. Winds turn more to the north around 5-15 mph.
Our best chances for some widespread rain will return Sunday night into the day on Monday
Any rain will be beneficial due to the current moderate drought across the state.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
