Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying the weekend.
Gloomy weather continued for the first half of the weekend. However, things look to take a nicer turn by the end of the weekend!
Check out the forecast here!
Today & Tonight
Most are already drying out to start today!
We will have a few snow showers/drizzle from overnight into the morning. Better chances back into the Thumb and north of the Bay due to the system passing by to the north of Mid-Michigan.
Skies look to slowly clear into the afternoon as we advect more dry air into our skies. Cloud cover will vary from partly to mostly cloudy during the day.
A few rays of sun will definitely be possible before the weekend is out! Better chances the farther south and west you go.
Temperatures this afternoon will be way above average, climbing into the middle 40s! Average for the beginning of February is around 30°.
However, winds will be breezy throughput today. Mainly out of the west, southwest around 15-25 mph. Gusts at times could reach 30+ mph. Be sure any loose objects you may have in the yard are secured or taken inside.
Staying partly cloudy and dry into this evening and into the overnight hours. Any Superbowl plans for this evening should be in good shape weather wise!
Lows tonight will again dip slightly below freezing near 30° into Monday.
Monday
Finally a nice chance of pace; a good mix of sunshine within the clouds is expected for a good majority of the day.
Temperatures continue to stay well above average for another day.
Highs expected to reach back into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Mid-Week
We are tracking a series of storm systems that will make progress throughout the eastern half of the country by mid and late week.
While the current model data isn't very consistent on the intensity and track of these storms, chances for snow will carry from Tuesday into Saturday for us here in Mid-Michigan.
The better chances at the moment look to arrive Tuesday and again into Thursday.
Bottom line: Stay tuned to chances in the forecast as we fine tune, obtain new data, and gain more confidence in the consistency from long range model guidance.
Have a great rest of the weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
