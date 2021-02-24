Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week up to this point. You've made it halfway!
It's been a bit more active to start this week, but as we get set for the second half, things appear to be much quieter the next few days. It was absolutely beautiful on Wednesday afternoon with the sun and warmer temperatures, and it looks like the warmth will be sticking around for at least one more day.
Today & Tonight
While there is plenty of precipitation showing up on radar this morning, ground observations seem to indicate conditions on radar are more bark than bite. The air mass is still pretty dry from our gorgeous day yesterday, which is drying much of that rain and snow up before it reaches the ground.
Our northern counties would have the best chance to see any wet weather this morning, but even then any precipitation should remain rather light.
Temperatures are running mild again this morning with lower to upper 30s for your morning drive. Wind chills may fall into the 20s here and there, but compared to where we've been recently, that's very tolerable.
After our system from this morning moves out, we should be dry the rest of the day. High temperatures should have another chance to jump into the 40s this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. There may be a brief break of sun late this morning, but clouds will likely fill back in during the second half of the day.
It will be breezy today, with winds turning westerly to west northwesterly this morning, topping out around 10 to 20 miles per hour sustained, with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Unlike the last few nights, we'll stay dry through the evening and overnight, with clouds decreasing into the morning commute on Thursday. Overnight lows will settle into the teens tonight, which will be a bit of a shock to the system after some mild nights the last few days.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
