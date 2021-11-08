Good Monday afternoon! We hope you're having a great start to the week.
After a beautiful end to the weekend, we get another great day to start the week!
However, we are tracking a few systems this week that could bring rain and even snow chances back into the forecast.
Here's the latest!
Today & Tonight (Monday)
With mostly sunny skies and a southwesterly wind flow bringing in milder air from the south, we should have no trouble seeing highs reach back into the low and mid 60s this afternoon; well above average for early November.
That southwesterly flow should be around 5-15 mph, with gusts between 20-25 mph at times. Find a reason to get outside today!
The evening hours should be just as nice, with temperatures in the 50s much of the time. Just remember to account for the earlier sunset tonight, which is around 5:18 PM.
Clouds will be on the increase going into the evening and overnight hours ahead of a cold front, but wet weather chances look to hold off until Tuesday.
Overnight lows will settle mostly in the 40s into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday
While most of our morning should stay dry, we can't rule out a few showers. The bigger concern for the morning drive looks to be some patchy fog development.
Although the biggest consequence of our passing cold front will be more clouds on Tuesday, we do have a small chance for showers. The best chance as of now look to fall into the afternoon and evening hours favoring our southern areas near I-69.
The northern counties will have a small chance too, just not as high as those southward. Even for areas to the south, chances are only around 20-30%.
Rainfall amounts through midnight Wednesday should remain 0.25 or less, and many areas won't even reach 0.10".
With the clouds tomorrow, highs should take a step back, with the lower and middle 50s expected.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
