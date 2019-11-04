The work week saw a mild start on Monday with highs finding their way into the 50s, but it looks like it's all just setting us up for an even bigger crash later in the week.
Overnight
Light showers and patchy drizzle will move east of the region with a cold front overnight. This will allow clouds to break up a bit as well, trending toward partly cloudy skies by daybreak.
Temperatures will take a chiller turn, falling into the mid 30s with a west wind increasing to 10-15 mph. This will push wind chills down into the 20s, so make sure to bundle up when you head out in the morning!
Tuesday
Behind a cold front, winds will be mainly staying out of the west, northwest around 10-20 mph. Gusts could reach 25 mph at times.
This will promote the chance for some lake effect rain and snow showers to develop especially for areas farther north and west of the Bay into Roscommon and Clare counties.
Good news is these look to be very isolated. Some peeks of sun will be possible in between any isolated rain or snow shower development.
Remember that any lake effect precipitation can be very isolated and conditions can change drastically within a span of 10-20 miles.
Temperatures will be much cooler than Monday. Highs only reaching the low 40s.
We continue to cool into mid-week. Here's a look at the latest temperatures trend.
We also have a chance at some more rain and snow going into Wednesday. Possibly some minor accumulations by the time we reach Thursday.
We have a separate article with more details on mid-week's system here. STAY TUNED for updates to the forecast!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
