Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and we send out best for a great week ahead!
After some showers this morning, we slowly improve to end the weekend.
We do manage to sneak some sunshine by next week too.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
We have multiple frost and freeze alerts in play for tonight and early Monday morning. Get the latest information for your area here.
We have a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Huron County in play until 4 AM Monday. Get the latest information on your location here.
Tonight
Shower chances quickly decrease going into this evening and the overnight hours. We expect to start drying out by Monday morning.
Some breaks in the clouds should allow in some rays of sun before sunset.
Lows tonight will be colder; dropping back into the low to mid 30s.
Frost and freeze concerns will be back on the table into Monday morning. Here's a look at the current alerts in play for tonight.
Be sure to protect or bring inside any vegetation you may still have outdoors. Be sure to also make sure any pets you own have a way to stay warm tonight.
Monday
After some showers over the weekend, we expect to start the new week off dry.
Partly to mostly sunny skies will be the theme for the majority of Monday.
High temperatures will set a slight boost; reaching near 60 by the afternoon.
For those looking for some warmer temperatures, you may like what is in store for the extended forecast.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
