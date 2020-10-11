Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week and hope your weekend is just as nice.
We're in store for an overall nice weekend ahead!
Along with seeing a few clouds drift through from time to time, we do expect a good amount of sun too!
Cooler temperatures do appear in the extended forecast.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
We have Lakeshore Flood Advisories for several Mid-Michigan counties in effect until Sunday afternoon.
Tonight
Into this evening, some more rays of sunshine will be likely before sunset around 7 PM.
Clear to partly cloudy skies expected going into the overnight hours.
Much cooler temperatures will be expected tonight compared to last night.
Lows dropping back down into the 30s and 40s.
Sunday
Sunday looks mainly dry, with more sunshine expected between a few clouds. Some more lake effect clouds will be possible off Lake Huron due to an easterly wind.
With cooler air coming filtering in behind a passing cold front from Saturday, highs on Sunday will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Winds not as strong as days previous, mainly from the east around 5-15 mph.
Staying dry to end the weekend. Overall, a few more clouds will be possible with skies becoming partly cloudy. Clouds continue to increase overnight.
Lows Sunday night dropping into the mid and upper 40s.
Have a great rest of your weekend!
Monday
Clouds will increase and overtake our skies to start off the week.
While the morning is trending to stay dry, rain chances will begin to increase going into the afternoon hours from the west.
The best window of opportunity to pick up some showers along with a few rumbles of thunder will be into the late afternoon and evening hours.
Highs for Monday will be the warmest in the extended forecast; near 70.
Showers and t-storm chances will decrease going past midnight. Still the chance for this activity will linger farther east into early Tuesday morning.
Lows Monday night will fall back into the 40s.
Stay warm, everyone!
