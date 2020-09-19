Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week and we welcome you to the weekend.
After dealing with frost and freeze concerns last night, we set the stage for a sunny weekend ahead.
Temperatures feeling more fall like as we officially welcome in fall on Tuesday.
We break down your forecast below!
Weather Alerts
Frost advisories and freeze warnings have been issued for the TV5 viewing area. For locations, click here.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures in the morning will start chilly in the 20s and 30s.
Mostly sunny skies can be expected for the majority of Saturday with high pressure overhead.
Highs today will only manage to reach near 60 by later this afternoon.
Overall light winds expected. A light breeze mainly from the east around 5 mph.
Mainly clear skies into this evening and overnight.
Due to clear skies and light winds, chances for patchy frost will be possible again into Sunday morning.
Lows tonight will be slightly warmer than Friday night. Still dropping into the mid and upper 30s. Some north of the Bay may fall below freezing; 32 degrees.
Sunday
Another similar forecast expected for our Sunday.
High pressure still holding a firm grip on our weather pattern. Mostly sunny skies again can be expected for the second half of the weekend.
Highs temperatures will get a slight boost. Expected to reach back near the mid 60s.
Remaining dry for Sunday evening and again into the overnight hours.
Mostly clear into the start of the new week.
Lows Sunday night dropping only into the low and mid 40s into Monday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.