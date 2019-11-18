Good Monday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
The weekend weather-wise was fairly nice, with some rounds of sunshine. This week the weather will be more quiet and temperatures will be near average for this time of year.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures today will climb into the upper 30s to the lower 40s.
Today will feature less sunshine than our Sunday. Today will remain mostly cloudy with a light south wind. We also have a chance for a few showers to move across the region, so precipitation chances aren't zero, but it will remain minimal.
This evening some patchy drizzle will stay possible with cloudy skies. Patchy fog may develop tonight into tomorrow mornings commute. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
