Good Wednesday afternoon! We've had very unseasonably warm temperatures today and some stronger winds too.
Records Broken
The high temperatures in Saginaw and Flint have broken the records this afternoon. As of the time of writing this article, the official high temperature in each city is still being analyzed, but the records have been broken for sure. The last check was 69 in Saginaw and 71 in Flint. The previous highs for each city were 64 and 65, respectively, in 1977.
Tonight
Some scattered showers are possible this evening for our northern counties, but overall things will remain dry for the first part of the overnight.
Our chance of rain increases further into the nighttime hours as the cold front approaches Mid-Michigan. Overall, we're expecting scattered showers tonight.
The abundance of cloud coverage will help to keep temperatures in the mid 50s tonight, with upper 40s the case for our northern locations. The wind will still be strong out of the south southwest at 15 to 25 mph gusting to 30.
Thursday
We'll be expecting some showers early in the morning during your commute and getting the kids off to school. Temperatures will start off pretty mild though in the mid 50s.
Temperatures will still be mild tomorrow, but not as warm as Wednesday. Our daytime highs will settle in the low 60s, with upper 50s farther up north.
These showers won't produce much rainfall, with totals when all is said and done expected to largely stay around 0.25" or less.
After the cold front passes us by, not only will the showers end, but we're expecting skies to gradually clear out too. A mostly sunny Thursday PM is looking to shape up for us here around Mid-Michigan!
Stay warm, everyone!
