Good Tuesday afternoon Mid-Michigan!
Monday's weather was a winner, a perfect day to get outside. If you weren't able to enjoy the sunshine and milder air, we have another day to do so today!
Going forward, we're still keeping an eye on the potential for rain and wind coming in on Wednesday and Thursday.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight (Tuesday)
We'll see a few more clouds than Monday with variably cloudy skies, but we'll still have some filtered sunshine throughout the day.
High temperatures will reach the low to mid 40s by this afternoon. Wind stay on the lighter side for another day mainly from the SE around 5-10 mph.
Clouds will increase more going into the evening and tonight. Rain chances coming back into the picture going mainly past midnight.
The area of low pressure we're tracking for mid-week will develop and move east quickly going into Wednesday. More scattered showers will be likely leading into Wednesday morning.
Low temperatures will settle into the upper 30s tonight. Winds will also start to pick up out of the southeast, sustained between 5-15 mph with gusts occasionally reaching 20 mph.
Mid-Week Storm System (Wednesday & Thursday)
The storm system is expected to track north of Mid-Michigan through Minnesota and Wisconsin late Wednesday and into Thursday. This again will keep us in the "warm sector" much like last Friday night.
This means we should expect just rain, no frozen precipitation along with gusty winds Wednesday into Thursday.
Rainfall on Wednesday will be in a scattered fashion throughout the day, but should only stick around during the morning hours on Thursday. Drier air will begin to move in behind a strong cold front by Thursday afternoon.
Rainfall totals from this entire system will be spread out from early Wednesday morning to the end of Thursday morning. Overall, Mid-Michigan is not looking at much in the way of rain accumulation, only between 0.10" to 0.25". Some locally high totals are possible if showers track over the same location through the time period.
In regard to temperatures, the warm sector of that system will bring numbers in the 50s on Wednesday, and possibly a few readings into the 60s by Thursday morning! In a similar fashion regarding the system from over the past weekend, a strong cold front sweeps through and brings falling temperatures throughout the day Thursday; back to the 30s by the evening.
Most importantly, wind gusts will pick back up with this system. By Wednesday night and during the day Thursday, the approach and passage of a cold front will give us the chance to observe wind gusts as high as 40-50 mph.
This may bring some power outages to the area once again, especially locations more prone to losing power under stronger winds.
Like always, stay tuned for any updates with this system!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.