What a Wednesday it was across Michigan! Unseasonably warm temperatures were accompanied by another round of sunshine, but now the bill comes due.
Overnight
Despite some evening sprinkles that cut along the M-55 corridor, dry conditions will prevail for most of us overnight. A cold front slowly approaching from the west will maintain a steady flow of southerly winds, holding our temperatures in check. Lows by morning will generally slip to only the middle and upper 30s, but some isolated low 30s will be possible where skies remain clearer.
Isolated showers will begin to approach from the southwest after 4:00 AM, impacting locations from Mt. Pleasant to Flint first, and becoming more widespread right around the time of the morning commute.
Thursday
Showers will continue to lift northward across Mid-Michigan over the course of Thursday morning, possibly even mixing with a bit of sleet or snow at the onset in colder areas north of the Tri-Cities. Wet weather will continue through roughly lunchtime, then become more sparse during the afternoon. Still, be prepared for some occasionally wet conditions to continue into the evening commute. We'll at least get one more round of mild temperatures, as highs find their way into the low 40s.
Where the daytime period will feature nuisance-variety showers, a more widespread rain will spread in across the state on Thursday night as a potent storm system emerges from the Gulf Coast. Periods of rain will pick up in earnest after midnight, as the wet weather backs in from the southeast. Lows in the mid 30s could result in a wintry mix closer to M-55.
Friday
Rain continues on Friday morning, but as colder air begin to rotate in on the back side of the storm system, we'll see an increasing amount of sleet and snow mix in. Periods of rain & snow showers will be the order of the day, all the way into late Friday afternoon, so be prepared for a day of tricky travel. Fitting I suppose, as Winter will officially arrive at 5:23 PM. Highs Friday will check in in the upper 30s, but will decline gradually throughout the day.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.