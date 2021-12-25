Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan, Merry Christmas! The First Warn 5 Weather Team wishes you and yours a wonderful day filled with cheer!
Fog, haze, and rain started off our Christmas day, but conditions will get better. On the flip side, temperatures turn colder as our skies begin to dry out. If you have any holiday travel on Sunday, conditions are looking good!
Christmas Day
Out the door this morning we are seeing the fog, haze, and a few showers remaining along I-69. The Dense Fog Advisory we had up north has since been cancelled. This is because a cold front is moving right through Mid-Michigan this morning. That front is scouring out any fog left over, also taking the rain with it. Past a few remnant showers along I-69 this morning, conditions will be dry the rest of the day.
A few peeks of sun will be possible closer to dinner with drier air moving in behind the cold front. However, temperatures will be falling through the afternoon and evening, dropping to the middle 30s by dinner.
Tonight
Quiet, yet chilly conditions take us into the overnight hours. We'll have variably cloudy skies with lows in the upper 20s. A northwest wind will prevail at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Some refreezing is going to be possible in the morning with temperatures starting off below freezing, but eventually temperatures will reach the middle 30s by the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Overall, not a bad travel day at all!
Messy Monday
Another low pressure system tracking through the Great Lakes will provide messy weather to start the workweek. Any precipitation is largely focused during the morning hours, although some remnants could linger into the afternoon.
The event will start as snow with temperatures below freezing, but warmer air rushing in will transition the snow over to rain. The biggest impact here will be the possibility of mixed precipitation or freezing rain on the transition line between rain and snow. Any freezing rain or icing will surely bring travel impacts and longer commute times on Monday morning. The remainder of the day after the rain and snow leaves is looking dry, just cloudy.
One thing to note, a temperature shift of only a degree or two could be the difference between any location seeing predominantly snow or rain. As always, stay tuned for any updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
