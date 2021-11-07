Good Sunday night Mid-Michigan! We hope your enjoyed the weekend!
After a beautiful end to the weekend, we roll into the new week with another pleasant forecast.
However, all good things must come to an end. Rain chances and a cool down look to be in the cards going into late-week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight (Sunday)
Our new sunset this evening was 5:19 PM now that we are back on standard time. We will continue to lose a few minutes of daylight until the winter solstice (December 21st).
The forecast for the rest of the weekend stay quiet. Mostly clear skies will carry late evening into the overnight hours.
Lows will be a touch warmer compared to Saturday night; in the low to mid 40s. Winds from the SW around 5-10 mph.
Early Week (Monday - Tuesday)
No issues weather wise for the morning hours. Starting the day with sunshine and temperatures in the 40s out the door. Sunrise around 7:21 AM.
The mild air from Sunday will stick around going into Monday; highs will reach the low to even mid 60s by the afternoon hours.
Clouds will slowly increase going into the afternoon and evening hours, but we expect to stay dry for Monday.
Skies become mostly cloudy Monday night. Chances for patchy fog to develop will be on the table into Tuesday morning.
Lows Monday night drop back into the mid 40s.
On Tuesday, a quick-moving weak system will bring more clouds along with the chance for a few showers to the area; those showers will not be an all-day event, but do expect to have some wet weather around the area at times.
High temperatures will be back into the 50s Tuesday-onward.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
