Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope the second half of your weekend is getting off to a great start!
We have a whole mix of weather to talk about, so let's get into the forecast!
Sunday
Variably cloudy skies with a mix of clouds and sunshine will take us through the second half of the weekend!
Highs today will be in the upper 50s near 60. It will be a nice way to finish off the weekend! The wind will also stay relatively tame, only around 5 to 10 mph out of the northwest.
Tonight
Clouds will slowly increase going into the later evening and overnight Monday morning, giving partly cloudy skies for tonight. Our low will be back into the mid to upper 30s, and the wind will turn to the southwest around 4 to 8 mph.
Monday
As for tomorrow, we'll still reach the mid to upper 50s, but that depends on your location. The morning passage of a cold front will limit temperatures farther west along US-127. Along with this cold front will be a quick round of light showers, nothing too impactful. Totals from those showers will only be around a few hundredths of an inch, up to one-tenth inch at most.
Monday will also be breezy, with a 10 to 20 mph south southwest wind, gusting up to 30 mph at times as the front passes us by.
Snow Chance
Tuesday into Wednesday gets interesting. We watch the potential for some rain, and possibly even some snow to accumulate.
Best timing: Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
Heavier precipitation looks to set up from the Tri-Cities and points south and east. It's still to early to make any snowfall amount predictions. Also, the models have been picking up on a southern shift of this system the last couple of days, and have continued to shift this even farther south with this morning's data. We still can't completely write this off yet.
Remember with it already bring April, ground temperatures will play a big factor into initial melting. Moisture, track of the system, along with snowfall rates will play a big part into overall totals.
For now, stay tuned. There will be updates on chances from now until Tuesday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
